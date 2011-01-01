Welcome!
I'm Minister Michael, and I have had the privilege of calling the beautiful Oregon Coast my home for over 40 years. Growing up here, I fell in love with the coastal landscapes and the community spirit that makes this area so special. With a passion for creating memorable moments, I founded Minister Michael's Wedding Officiant Services to be a part of your most cherished day.
Beyond my work as an officiant, I enjoy the art of mead-making and am on a journey to find independence through doing what I love—helping couples celebrate their love in a meaningful way.
When you book with me, you're choosing someone who is not just reliable and dedicated, but also deeply committed to making your ceremony everything you've dreamed of. I believe your wedding should reflect your unique love story, and I'm here to ensure that happens. Let’s connect! Book a free consultation today, and let's start planning your perfect ceremony together.
Book with Minister Michael and you won't be disappointed. I'm very loyal and dedicated to my clients, and extremely reliable. I'm all about the ceremony being what you want. Book a free consultation today!
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book a free consultation with Minister Michael today. Ceremony bookings not limited to Business hours.
Ordained by The Universal Life Church
We accept cash payments and PayPal
$50 nonrefundable deposit required at the time of booking.
Open today
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
Minister Michael's Wedding Officiant Services.
Copyright © 2020 Minister Michael's Wedding Officiant Services - All Rights Reserved.
Consultation are done only during business hours, ceremonies can be booked for any day or time.
Unfortunately I am not able to provide witnesses
I don't travel outside of Lincoln County.
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