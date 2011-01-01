Welcome!

I'm Minister Michael, and I have had the privilege of calling the beautiful Oregon Coast my home for over 40 years. Growing up here, I fell in love with the coastal landscapes and the community spirit that makes this area so special. With a passion for creating memorable moments, I founded Minister Michael's Wedding Officiant Services to be a part of your most cherished day.





Beyond my work as an officiant, I enjoy the art of mead-making and am on a journey to find independence through doing what I love—helping couples celebrate their love in a meaningful way.





When you book with me, you're choosing someone who is not just reliable and dedicated, but also deeply committed to making your ceremony everything you've dreamed of. I believe your wedding should reflect your unique love story, and I'm here to ensure that happens. Let’s connect! Book a free consultation today, and let's start planning your perfect ceremony together.